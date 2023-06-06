Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,290 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

