Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 340 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,681. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

