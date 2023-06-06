Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 7.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.14. 564,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,815,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

