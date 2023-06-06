Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after purchasing an additional 113,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

ESLT traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

