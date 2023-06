Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.