Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Entergy worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after buying an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after buying an additional 393,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

ETR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 511,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,068. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.