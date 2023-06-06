EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

