Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $148.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $148,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.40. The company had a trading volume of 572,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,760. The company has a market capitalization of $418.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

