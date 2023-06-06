Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $97.90 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,168 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.16% of Hasbro worth $97,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 379,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

