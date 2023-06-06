Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $121,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

WMT traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $402.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,110,176 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

