Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 91,025 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,025 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $82,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2,030.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 272,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 168,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,728. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

