Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

