EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,338 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18.

EVCM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 153,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

