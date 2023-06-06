EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 4,273 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,266 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,179.06.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

