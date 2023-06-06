Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,349 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $104,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 478,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Evergy by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 398,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.