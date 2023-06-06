EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.08 on Friday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

