First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,416,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,222,072 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

