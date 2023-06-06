Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.22 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.31-$5.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.13.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

