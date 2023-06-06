Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $175,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,575.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,534. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

