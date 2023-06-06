Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 13,201 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

Flex stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

