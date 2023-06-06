Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

FLNC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

