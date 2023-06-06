Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1496048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Stock Up 10.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

