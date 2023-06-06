Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1496048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy
In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluence Energy Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.