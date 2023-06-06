Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $65.41

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.41, but opened at $66.92. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.