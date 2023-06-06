Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $65.41

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.41, but opened at $66.92. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 713 shares traded.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
