Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-285.7139 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of FWPAY stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69.
About Forward Pharma A/S
