Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.6 %

PEP traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

