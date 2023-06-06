Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,746. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

