Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.6 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 466,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,094. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

