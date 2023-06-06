Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 264,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

