Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,118. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

