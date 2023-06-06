Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.24. The stock had a trading volume of 459,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,640. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.