Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.92. 1,552,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $401.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

