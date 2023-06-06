Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FL opened at C$1.87 on Friday. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$421.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

