Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,845

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.32) to GBX 1,780 ($22.13) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

