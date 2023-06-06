G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,109.05

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,109.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

