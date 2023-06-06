GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 16,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,854. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

