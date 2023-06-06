Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 6,095,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.