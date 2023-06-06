Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Halliburton worth $39,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

HAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

