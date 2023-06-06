Gabelli Funds LLC Has $59.59 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,375. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

