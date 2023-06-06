Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $41,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 1,227,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,464. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

