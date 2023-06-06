Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $43,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,719.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 166,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.