Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

ITT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,089. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

