Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 136,929 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,929 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.44% of Perrigo worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 292,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

