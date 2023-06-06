Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.15 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,948 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FOX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.