Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 113,267 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,267 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 536,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

