Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of ITT worth $27,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. 174,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

