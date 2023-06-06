Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VMI traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,489. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.55.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.