Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.21). Approximately 11,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 63,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.21).

Gattaca Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of £30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

