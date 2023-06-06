Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.93% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $63,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after buying an additional 17,565,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,865,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 5,218,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $59,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,466,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800,254 shares of company stock worth $1,098,365. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 20,483,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

