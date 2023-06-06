Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 418,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,566 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $35.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
