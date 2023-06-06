Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 418,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,566 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $35.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.