GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 5.6%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 68,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.35.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

